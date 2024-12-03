Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Audio brand Boult partners with Cashify

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
32
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The partnership aims to strengthen Boult’s retail footprint, ensuring easier access to its range of products

New Delhi: Audio brand Boult has announced a partnership with Cashify, a re-commerce platform, to bring its audio products to a broader customer base. This collaboration will leverage Cashify’s expansive retail network of over 200 stores nationwide, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to work with Cashify to make our products accessible to more customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing audio enthusiasts across India with top-notch products,” said Varun Gupta, co-founder, of  Boult. “With Cashify’s extensive retail network, we’re excited to offer more touchpoints for customers to experience our brand.”

The partnership aims to strengthen Boult’s retail footprint, ensuring easier access to its range of products, including True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, smart wearables, and neckbands, the release added.

“Boult’s high-quality and innovative products align perfectly with our mission of delivering exceptional tech solutions. We’re confident this partnership will create value for both brands while enhancing the shopping experience for our customers,” said Sibgathulla Zeeshan, Business Head (Retail), at Cashify.

Founded in 2017, Boult is an audio brand, offering a wide range of hearable and wearable tech products.  Established in 2013, Cashify is an e-commerce platform, offering services to buy, sell, and repair used electronic devices. With over 200 retail stores, the platform has a user base of 10 million monthly active users and is an official trade-in partner for leading global brands.

Latest News
Finance & FundingPTI -

Swiggy’s loss narrows marginally to Rs 626 crore in Q2

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy said at the consolidated group level, it expects to achieve "positive adjusted EBITDA by...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In