Audio brand Boult partners with Cashify

New Delhi: Audio brand Boult has announced a partnership with Cashify, a re-commerce platform, to bring its audio products to a broader customer base. This collaboration will leverage Cashify’s expansive retail network of over 200 stores nationwide, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to work with Cashify to make our products accessible to more customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing audio enthusiasts across India with top-notch products,” said Varun Gupta, co-founder, of Boult. “With Cashify’s extensive retail network, we’re excited to offer more touchpoints for customers to experience our brand.”

The partnership aims to strengthen Boult’s retail footprint, ensuring easier access to its range of products, including True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, smart wearables, and neckbands, the release added.

“Boult’s high-quality and innovative products align perfectly with our mission of delivering exceptional tech solutions. We’re confident this partnership will create value for both brands while enhancing the shopping experience for our customers,” said Sibgathulla Zeeshan, Business Head (Retail), at Cashify.

Founded in 2017, Boult is an audio brand, offering a wide range of hearable and wearable tech products. Established in 2013, Cashify is an e-commerce platform, offering services to buy, sell, and repair used electronic devices. With over 200 retail stores, the platform has a user base of 10 million monthly active users and is an official trade-in partner for leading global brands.