Omnichannel, Q commerce top priorities for Mia by Tanishq

The brand feels that q-commerce is here to stay and is in talks with expanding its quick commerce presence across the country

Mumbai: Omnichannel and quick-commerce are among the top priorities for Mia By Tanishq, a trendy jewellery brand from Titan Ltd., Sampurna Rakshit, Marketing & E-commerce Head, Titan Company Ltd., told IndiaRetailing.

“For us, omni is a big priority. Quick commerce is a big priority along with giving the best brand representation online, which is not just a sales channel but also one of the biggest touch points for a consumer to experience a brand,” Rakshit spoke on the sidelines of Ekam Inclusivity Summit jointly organized by Retailers Association of India (RAI) and Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN).

Mia by Tanishq was launched in 2011 as a brand for working women featuring easy-to-wear, trendy designs. It retails out of 220 exclusive brand stores, over 400 Tanishq stores, its e-commerce website, leading marketplaces like Nykaa, Myntra, Tata CliQ and Amazon, and quick commerce (Flipkart Minute).

“In order of hierarchy in-store ticket sizes are a little higher than e-commerce, which is rapidly catching up. The ticket sizes for quick commerce are much lower than E-commerce—below Rs10,000,” Rakshit shared adding that average ticket prices on e-commerce are around Rs20,000 although “we sold sets of Rs3-3.5 lakh also on e-commerce”.

Currently, the online contribution from Mia is about 5% and going forward, the brand will continue moving more and more SKUs online.

“Somebody who buys in-store may also have done all the research online and come. So, it is important for the best products to be represented on the website and the app,” she said explaining why e-commerce is an important channel for Mia.

In addition to online, the brand is seeing a big rise in omnichannel.

For Mia customers, omnichannel involves searching for a product on the brand’s website and getting connected to one of its stores to get the final product. A dedicated contact centre helps online buyers with their purchase journeys.

The brand has set up a dedicated team for omnichannel, which it is scaling rapidly.

“We are also training our stores on how to handle online leads—what to ask a customer, what not to ask, how to ensure that the lead closes. We are in talks with various big performance partners and in the next few months, you will see a lot of announcements,” she shared.

Furthermore, Mia stores have endless aisles which show inventory from different stores. So, if a product is not available in a particular store, it is arranged from another store in the region.

As of now, the brand has different inventories for online and offline with both having separate warehouses for fulfilment because gold jewellery involves a lot of complexities due to different gold rates which differ online as well as citywise and grammage.

“It is very complex, which is why jewellery is taking time to scale up on quick commerce. But we are trying to figure out ways to address that,” Rakshit said.

While its quick commerce debut got encouraging results with the coins getting sold out in the first two days, the brand is still testing the waters on the channel and plans to launch highly curated five to six stock-keeping units (SKUs) soon. These include size-agnostic products like pendants and earrings.

For Mia, the top-selling products across platforms are largely the same.

“In terms of value, diamonds are sold the most in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in that order,” she said. Other top sellers include stud earrings.

“In terms of growth, tier 2 cities are doing well for us. We do a lot of collection-based selling so collections are very successful for us,” she explained. Korean Hearts and Disco Collection endorsed by Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman were among the best-sellers.

In the last three years, Mia’s revenues have grown three times and its standalone stores have grown around seven times. “We hope to sustain a similar trajectory in the coming few years,” Rakshit concluded.