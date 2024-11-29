Socks brand Bonjour aims Rs 175 crores revenue in FY25

The retailer reported a revenue of Rs 143 crore in FY24

Bengaluru: Socks brand Bonjour is targeting a revenue of Rs 175 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2025, the company said in a press release. In FY24, the retailer reported a revenue of Rs 143 crore.

Currently, Bonjour holds 22% share of the mid-premium revenue segment within India’s socks market. The company aims to elevate its market share to approximately 30% in the next two years.

“Our journey began with significant financial hurdles, but we soon learnt that adaptability is key; challenges are merely opportunities in disguise,” said Rajkumar Jain, MD, Bonjour. “At Bonjour, we embrace vision, leverage our strengths, take calculated risks, and remain dedicated to our long-term goals.”

The company operates on a bootstrapped model and has remained self-funded since its inception, with no immediate intentions to pursue private equity funding. However, it is open to exploring opportunities for a public offering in the future.

Over the next two to three years, the brand plans to double its production capacities to meet escalating demand, ensuring that it continues to uphold the quality and values that the brand stands for.

At present, Bonjour has over 17,000 retail touchpoints and a footprint across India, the USA, the Gulf, and Europe. It has been sustainably producing 95% of our raw materials in-house.

Bonjour was founded in 1988, initially starting its socks manufacturing in a rented factory in Delhi. In 2008, the company inaugurated its first exclusive brand outlet (EBO). As of now, Bonjour has over 180 distributors pan India and operates 16 EBOs, spread across Delhi-NCR, Dehradun, and Ambala.