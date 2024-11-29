Malabar Gold & Diamonds ropes Manasi Parekh as the face of its new campaign

Parekh will represent the brand over the next two years, connecting with both national and international audiences

Bengaluru: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s sixth-largest jewellery retailer, has roped National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh as the face of its new campaign in Gujarat, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The jewellery retailer’s latest campaign is aimed at educating customers on responsible and transparent gold purchasing. Parekh will represent the brand over the next two years, connecting with both national and international audiences.

“We selected Manasi Parekh for this campaign because of her strong cultural roots in Gujarat, which makes her a perfect face for our brand among Gujarati customers,” said MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group.

The campaign has launched across multiple platforms, including TV, print, digital media, social media, and hoardings, with a specific focus on reaching the Gujarati community.

“I am thrilled to be part of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ campaign,” said Parekh. “I love how this campaign emphasises honesty and transparency, helping people feel confident about the gold they are buying. I am proud to contribute to this important narrative, celebrating quality and integrity—values that are close to my heart and, I believe, resonate with so many of us.”

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a retail network of over 360 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia.