Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Festive OutlookLatest NewsPeoplePRC OdysseyPRC Retail Odyssey

Google ropes in former Apple exec Mitul Shah to lead Pixel biz

PTI
By PTI
46
0
Image credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Google has appointed Shah as Managing Director for Google Devices and Services in India

New Delhi: Google has roped in the former head of consumer sales at Apple India Mitul Shah to lead its Pixel smartphone devices and services business in the country, according to a social media post.

Google has appointed Shah as Managing Director for Google Devices and Services in India.

“I am happy to share that I’ve started an exciting new journey with Google as Managing Director for Devices & Services Business – leading Pixel’s sales and expansion efforts in India,” Shah said in a post on LinkedIn.

Google has partnered with Foxconn and Dixon to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India.

“It’s an honour to be part of a company that’s at the forefront of innovation, and I’m particularly thrilled to be working on a product that has the potential to put the magic and power of AI in the pockets of millions of people across my beloved country,” Shah said.

People have been asking him for the reason for switching from Apple, he added.

“This is not a switch. This is a continuation of the mission of putting the world’s best technology in the hands of fellow countrymen and women. I couldn’t be more fortunate to have an opportunity to deliver the transformative power of AI and meaningful experiences to Indian consumers, with an immensely committed and talented team,” Shah said.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Meena Bazaar onboards Agprop & Sociometrik to integrate AI into operations

The partnership will enable Meena Bazaar to leverage AI for data-driven site selectionBengaluru: Delhi-based ethnic wear retailer Meena Bazaar...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In