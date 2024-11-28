Register Now
Amazon India’s first-ever Black Friday event to go live on 29 November

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
Amazon is set to offer discounts ranging from 40-75% on mobiles, electronics, and accessories, up to 65% off on home essentials, and 40-70% off on luggage, handbags, and luxury brands

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Amazon India will be having its first-ever Black Friday event, running from 29 November to 2 December, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The event will feature deals on brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nike, Calvin Clein, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Panasonic, Jean Paul, Dabur, LG, ALDO, Swarovski and more across electronics, appliances, fashion, and beauty categories.

“The record-breaking success of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 showed the huge appetite that Indian customers have for great value,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice-President, Categories, Amazon India. 

“Now, we are raising the bar by bringing Amazon’s popular shopping event globally, Black Friday, to India for the first time ever on Amazon.in, with savings across electronics, beauty, home appliances, and décor from both Indian and international brands,” he added.

Amazon is set to offer discounts ranging from 40-75% on mobiles, electronics, and accessories, up to 65% off on home essentials, and 40-70% off on luggage, handbags, and luxury brands.

For the sale, customers can get a 10% instant discount with HDFC, IndusInd, BOB Card and HSBC bank debit and credit cards and credit EMI. Prime members will be eligible to get unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using Amazon co-branded credit cards, while non-Prime members receive 3% cashback. 

