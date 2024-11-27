Register Now
Nothing India sets up exclusive service centres in Chennai, Hyderabad

With these new additions, the company’s total service network in the country now comprises five exclusive centres

Chennai: London-based technology brand Nothing has expanded its service footprint in India by inaugurating exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai, the company announced on Tuesday.

With these new additions, the company’s total service network in the country now comprises five exclusive centres.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support as we continue to grow rapidly in the Indian market,” said Pranay Rao, Head of Marketing, Nothing India.

The Hyderabad centre was inaugurated on November 25, while the Chennai centre opened on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

“Our new centres, along with our existing exclusive service centres in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, will ensure that our customers receive the best possible care and experience with our products,” Rao added.

Global technology market research firm Counterpoint Research has identified Nothing as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India, the statement noted.

In addition to its exclusive service centres, Nothing India operates priority service desks at multi-brand service centres in cities including Kolkata, Gurgaon, Cochin, and Ahmedabad. The company plans to establish 20 more priority service desks soon, it said.

