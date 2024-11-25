Myntra pilots foray into quick commerce with ‘M-Now’ in select locations of Bengaluru

The project, “M-Now,” is operational in a few pin codes in Bengaluru and the service will be rolled out to additional locations based on the learnings from the pilot

New Delhi: Flipkart-backed lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra is piloting a quick delivery service that guarantees delivery within two hours in select areas of Bengaluru.

The pilot project, “M-Now,” is operational in a few pin codes in Bengaluru and offers a limited selection of products “to see how it works”, according to a source.

The service will be rolled out to additional locations based on the learnings from the pilot, the source added.

In 2022, the Bengaluru-based firm launched an express delivery service called M-Express in metro cities, aiming to deliver products within 24-48 hours of order placement.

“We launched M-Express earlier, towards enhancing the customer-experience with regard to speed and have been experimenting with a pilot for faster delivery in a select few pincodes. We will look at expanding it further based on the insights gained, before launching it formally,” a Myntra spokesperson told PTI.

While quick commerce platforms are increasingly adding beauty and fashion categories to their offerings, Myntra will be one of the first specialised fashion platforms to enter the quick commerce arena with M-Now.

Boasting a strong user base, Myntra has about 40 million annual transacting customers. The company’s revenue from operations reportedly increased by 25 per cent from Rs 3,501 crore in FY22 to Rs 4,375 crore in FY23