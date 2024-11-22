Paytm’s Abhinav Khanna to build Fundle.AI

The industry veteran will lead Fundle.ai as Chief Business Officer, helping transform mall management as we know it.

New Delhi: Industry veteran Abhinav Khanna with over 15 years of experience will lead Fundle.ai as chief business officer. He joins Fundle.ai from Paytm where he worked for over 6 years in various leadership positions.

Khanna’s expertise lies in Consumer Loyalty, Business Development, and Strategic Partnerships. He has been pivotal in shaping Fundle.ai’s vision. His leadership is driving the platform’s rapid progress, enabling malls to deliver seamless and impactful operations.

“Our mission is to simplify mall management by addressing real-world challenges with smart, AI-powered tools,”* shares Abhinav. *”Fundle.ai is more than just a platform—it’s the future of retail.”

*Fundle.ai*, is an AI-driven platform launched just two months ago. Despite its young age, Fundle.ai is already revolutionizing how malls operate, setting a bold standard for efficiency and innovation.

In today’s dynamic retail landscape, malls are evolving from traditional shopping destinations into vibrant hubs of experiences and growth. Fundle.ai is leading this transformation.

Here’s how Fundle.ai is already setting a benchmark for the next generation of #MallManagement:

Facility Management System: With Fundle.ai, operational downtimes are a thing of the past. Its real-time systems ensure malls are running smoothly, enabling operators to focus on delivering exceptional visitor experiences.

Mall Metrics: Actionable insights drive success. Fundle.ai provides data on foot traffic, sales trends, and customer behaviour, empowering operators to make informed decisions.

Loyalty Programme: Fundle.ai’s platform rewards shoppers with personalized incentives, turning visits into memorable experiences and one-time buyers into loyal patrons.

Fundle Connect: Fundle provides a social App for Malls to bridge the gap between malls and their visitors by delivering live updates on events, exclusive offers, and a community-driven experience.

Leasing Management: Fundle.ai simplifies tenant agreements and space optimization, ensuring hassle-free operations for mall management teams.

SOH & Security Management: Fundle.ai’s IoT-powered security systems guarantee compliance, enhance safety measures, and create welcoming environments.

3rd-Party IoT Integration: The platform helps create smarter malls with seamless IoT integrations for a responsive environment.

Built for the Future

While Fundle.ai is new to the scene, its impact is already being felt. With innovation at its core, the platform is set to empower malls to adapt, grow, and thrive in a competitive landscape. As Khanna says, “Technology isn’t just a tool—it’s the key to unlocking new possibilities in retail. Fundle.ai is here to make those possibilities a reality.”