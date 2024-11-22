New Balance opens 2nd store in Pune

The latest New Balance store is located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Viman Nagar, Pune

Bengaluru: US-based sports footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance has launched its second retail store in Pune, located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Viman Nagar, the retailer said in a press release.

This opening follows the successful debut of New Balance in Pune earlier this year at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad.

The new store offers a curated collection of performance and lifestyle products, featuring proprietary technologies like Fresh Foam X and FuelCell.

“We have received a great response from Pune after our initial launch and the city’s vibrant sports culture reinforces our commitment to expanding here,” said Radeshwer Davar, country manager, New Balance India. “Through this new store in Phoenix Market city, Viman Nagar, we want to give the people of Pune greater access to our brand and continue to offer an elevated brand experience.”

New Balance was founded in 1906 by William J. Riley as the New Balance Arch Support Company, manufacturing arch supports and other accessories designed to improve shoe fit.

The American shoemaker initially ventured into India during the early 2000s but ceased operations shortly after. In 2016, New Balance made a comeback by entering into a distribution agreement with Mumbai-based The Major Brands Group and subsequently opened its first store in India at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The establishment of its India subsidiary followed suit in 2022.

In February 2024, the Boston-headquartered brand opened its first company-owned store in India in Hyderabad, quickly followed by new store launches in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.