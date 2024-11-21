Tata CLiQ Rebrands as Tata CLiQ Fashion, introduces new identity

The platform will now offer a wide range of products, including clothing, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty items, gadgets, and home products.

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Tata CLiQ has rebranded as Tata CLiQ Fashion, marking its shift from a general marketplace to a specialised platform focused on fashion and lifestyle, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The platform will now offer a wide range of products, including clothing, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty items, gadgets, and home products. The rebranding includes a new logo, updated packaging, and a redesigned app and website to improve the user experience.

“Our new identity reflects our focus on meeting the changing needs of consumers. This move strengthens our position in the fashion segment and allows us to help customers explore their style. We aim to offer an improved and more tailored shopping experience,” said Gopal Asthana, CEO, of Tata CLiQ.

Tata CLiQ Fashion will feature specialised stores such as the Sneaker Store, offering the latest trainers; the Indie Finds Store, showcasing products from emerging and local brands; and the Lingerie Store, catering to different preferences. The platform will also include Tata CLiQ Palette, a curated selection of beauty products, as well as thematic stores like the Winter Wear Store and the Wedding Store.

Tata CLiQ Fashion hosts over 6,000 brands and offers curated collections designed to enhance the online shopping experience, making it easier for customers to find products suited to their needs.

Tata CLiQ Fashion is a platform dedicated to fashion and lifestyle, offering a range of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. Its curated collections and digital tools aim to make shopping simpler and more enjoyable.