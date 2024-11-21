Leather brand H&S debuts in Bengaluru

Spanning 1,500 sq. ft. of real estate, the new store is located on Richmond Road, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Leather brand H&S has launched its first flagship store in Bengaluru, located on Richmond Road, according to a company press release on Thursday.

Spanning 1,500 sq. ft. of real estate, the store offers a selection of leather products, including shoes, bags, belts, wallets, men’s jackets, and small leather accessories.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first standalone store in Bengaluru and we have high hopes from the market,” said Abdul Wahab, MD of H&S. “This store is not just about growing our presence; it’s about providing an elevated shopping experience with personalised service.”

Founded in 2009, H&S emerged from the KH Group’s 75-years long experience in crafting leather products for European and American brands. Currently, H&S has a retail presence across cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada.