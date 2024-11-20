Wooden Street opens 102nd store in Delhi

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new highstreet outlet is located on the main outer ring road, Rohini, Delhi

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based home decor and furnishing brand Wooden Street has launched its 102nd store, over a month after celebrating the milestone of opening its 100th store in Udaipur, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new highstreet outlet is located on the main outer ring road, Rohini, Delhi.

“Delhi has always been a key market for us, and the opening of our 102nd store in Rohini is a significant step forward in our mission to bring world-class furniture closer to customers. With this launch, we aim to provide its residents with furniture solutions that reflect their lifestyle and preferences,” said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of Wooden Street.

The retailer plans to continue its expansion with a goal to open even more stores in the coming years, further increasing its footprint in both metro and tier-2 cities, the release added.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street serves over one million customers and offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor, and furnishing items.

The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores across cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. It also runs over 20 warehouses,15 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facilities and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide.

In September 2023, IndiaRetailing reported that the furniture retailer plans to open 300 stores across India within the next 36 months and is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 million.