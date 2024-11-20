Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsResults

Parle Agro FY24 revenue down 12% to Rs 3,126 cr, profit slides 89% to Rs 17 cr

PTI
By PTI
12
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, an unlisted entity which operates in the Indian beverage industry, posted revenue from operations

New Delhi: Parle Agro, which operates in the beverage market with brands such as Frooti, Appy, SMOODH and Bailley, has reported a 12.3% decline in its consolidated revenue to Rs 3,126.06 crore for FY24, according to an RoC filing from the company.

Its total profit plummeted 89.1% to Rs 17.29 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Parle Agro Pvt Ltd, an unlisted entity which operates in the Indian beverage industry, posted revenue from operations of Rs 3,565.96 crore and a profit of Rs 158.78 crore in FY23.

The total consolidated income of Prakash J Chauhan-led Parle Agro was 12.15% lower at Rs 3,209.43 crore in FY24. The same stood at Rs 3,653.48 crore in FY23.

Its revenue from domestic sales was Rs 3,061.10 crore and exports at Rs 26.81 crore in FY24.

The company’s ‘advertising promotional expenses’ were 17.7% higher at Rs 278.38 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 236.49 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were Rs 3,194.28 crore, down 8.19% in FY24.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Wooden Street opens 102nd store in Delhi

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new highstreet outlet is located on the main outer ring...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In