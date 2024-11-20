Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance and FundingLatest News

Doodhvale Farms secures $3 mn in funding led by Atomic Capital

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
11
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Doodhvale Farms has achieved 100% year-over-year revenue growth and maintained consistent profitability

New Delhi: Doodhvale Farms, a dairy startup has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Atomic Capital. Singularity Early Opportunities Fund participated as a major co-investor, alongside Bharat Founders Fund, Indigram Labs Foundation, and prominent angel investors including Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founder, Livspace), Ankit Tandon (CBO, OYO), Saurabh Jain (CEO, Livspace), and Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize India’s dairy industry,” said Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms. “With this funding, we are poised to expand our reach and enhance our commitment to delivering pure, farm-fresh dairy products to Indian households.”

Doodhvale Farms has achieved 100% year-over-year revenue growth and maintained consistent profitability on an EBITDA basis for three consecutive years.

Founded by Aman J Jain, Ishu Jain, Sanjay Jain, and Sudhir Jain, Doodhvale Farms is a fully vertically integrated, technology-driven Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) company dedicated to bringing back the nutrient-rich, farm-fresh purity of milk.

Atomic Capital is an early-stage consumer-focused fund, established with a differentiated operating VC playbook. Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner at Atomic Capital brings a strong track record with notable exits in the consumer sector, making the fund uniquely positioned to support emerging consumer brands.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Wooden Street opens 102nd store in Delhi

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new highstreet outlet is located on the main outer ring...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In