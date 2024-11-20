Doodhvale Farms secures $3 mn in funding led by Atomic Capital

Doodhvale Farms has achieved 100% year-over-year revenue growth and maintained consistent profitability

New Delhi: Doodhvale Farms, a dairy startup has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Atomic Capital. Singularity Early Opportunities Fund participated as a major co-investor, alongside Bharat Founders Fund, Indigram Labs Foundation, and prominent angel investors including Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founder, Livspace), Ankit Tandon (CBO, OYO), Saurabh Jain (CEO, Livspace), and Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize India’s dairy industry,” said Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms. “With this funding, we are poised to expand our reach and enhance our commitment to delivering pure, farm-fresh dairy products to Indian households.”

Doodhvale Farms has achieved 100% year-over-year revenue growth and maintained consistent profitability on an EBITDA basis for three consecutive years.

Founded by Aman J Jain, Ishu Jain, Sanjay Jain, and Sudhir Jain, Doodhvale Farms is a fully vertically integrated, technology-driven Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) company dedicated to bringing back the nutrient-rich, farm-fresh purity of milk.

Atomic Capital is an early-stage consumer-focused fund, established with a differentiated operating VC playbook. Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner at Atomic Capital brings a strong track record with notable exits in the consumer sector, making the fund uniquely positioned to support emerging consumer brands.