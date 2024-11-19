Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPayments

Paytm UPI goes global; app users can make payments at select international locations

PTI
By PTI
8
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Indian travelers can now use their Paytm app at destinations where UPI is accepted, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal

New Delhi: One97 Communications (OCL), that owns Paytm brand, on Tuesday said Paytm users will be able to make UPI payments at select international locations, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases including shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI through their Paytm app, according to a release.

“One97 Communications (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR, Soundbox and mobile payments, has enabled Paytm users to make UPI payments at select international locations,” the release said.

Indian travelers can now use their Paytm app to make seamless, cashless payments at destinations where UPI is accepted, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

“With the upcoming holiday season, we are sure that this launch will make foreign travel even more convenient for users. This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging technology that empowers our users, wherever they are in the world,” Paytm spokesperson said.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Godrej Interio records 25% growth during festive season 2024

The brand witnessed double-digit growth across all zones, with North and Central India emerging as the strongest performing regionsBengaluru:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In