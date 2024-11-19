Abhishek Bachchan is the new face of Ramraj Cotton

Bachchan will represent the brand in its upcoming television commercials, posters, and marketing campaigns

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear brand Ramraj Cotton has onboarded Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as its new brand ambassador, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

Bachchan will represent the brand in its upcoming television commercials, posters, and a marketing campaign designed to boost the brand’s reach.

“We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Bachchan to the Ramraj family. His reputation for authenticity and his connection with audiences across the nation make him an outstanding choice for our brand,” said K.R. Nagarajan, founder and chairman of Ramraj Cotton.

“It’s a privilege to join hands with a brand like Ramraj Cotton that holds such a strong legacy in Indian wear,” said Bachchan. “I am thrilled to represent a brand that values tradition and quality so deeply, and I look forward to bringing its ethos to audiences.”

Ramraj Cotton was established in 1983 in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, originally operating as Ramraj Khadi Traders. In 1987, the company underwent rebranding and adopted the name Ramraj Cotton, when cotton replaced the use of khadi.