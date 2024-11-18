The Good Glamm Group completes acquisition of The Moms Co.

The brand has also expanded its international footprint, retailing in prominent UAE stores like Carrefour and Lulu, with plans to further extend into new international markets since the acquisition.

New Delhi: The Good Glamm Group, a direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care conglomerate, has completed the acquisition of The Moms Co., a brand specializing in natural, toxin-free personal care products for mothers and babies, a release by the company said on Monday.

This acquisition follows the completion of the Group’s transaction with Sirona and its increase in shareholding in other portfolio brands, including Organic Harvest and Winkl.

“We’ve seen incredible growth in The Moms Co., and we are committed to maintaining this momentum by leveraging our content-to-commerce engine. The brand is highly trusted for its proven efficacy among moms and babies, and we are excited about what the future holds,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder of Good Glamm Group.

The Good Glamm Group initially acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. in October 2021 through a combination of cash and stock. Over the past two years, the Group has fully acquired the remaining shares held by the founders, completing the 100% acquisition. During this period, key functions of The Moms Co. were integrated into the Good Glamm Group’s operations. The founders of The Moms Co. stepped down from their day-to-day roles in 2023, transferring full control to Good Glamm Group’s central teams. Under this new leadership, The Moms Co. has experienced significant growth, driven by Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce model, which has significantly expanded its digital reach and consumer base.

Since the acquisition, The Moms Co. has seen remarkable growth, with its digital reach increasing by 350%, from 3 million to 14 million, and the number of transacted customers growing by an astonishing 12,500%, from 25,000 to 3.2 million. The brand has also expanded its international footprint, retailing in prominent UAE stores like Carrefour and Lulu, with plans to further extend into new international markets.

Looking ahead, Good Glamm Group is focused on continuing its innovation, expanding into new markets, and enhancing customer satisfaction through the launch of new products, international growth, and bolstered digital capabilities.