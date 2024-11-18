Decathlon now available on Myntra

Myntra will offer Decathlon’s sports essentials covering more than 40 sports like hiking, trekking, fitness, training, swimming, badminton, football, basketball, and running among others

Bengaluru: French sporting goods retailer Decathlon has entered into a strategic association with fashion and lifestyle e-commerce marketplace Myntra, according to a joint press release on Monday.

Through this partnership, Decathlon will tap into Myntra’s extensive network, which covers nearly 98% of serviceable pin codes. This will make Decathlon’s range of sportswear, footwear and accessories accessible in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, with a particular emphasis on emerging sports markets like Northeast India.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic association with Myntra as this a significant step in enhancing our e-commerce presence and also represents our efforts to reach a much larger audience across India,” said Sankar Chatterjee, chief executive officer of Decathlon India.

Myntra will offer Decathlon’s sports apparel, sports shoes, backpacks, and other sports essentials covering more than 40 sports including hiking, trekking, fitness, training, swimming, surfing, badminton, tennis, football, basketball, and running among others.

“Our latest association with Decathlon will synergise to make a wide array of sports products more accessible to those seeking to nurture their passion for fitness as well as specialised sports,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO at Myntra.

Decathlon’s Myntra store will be having prime visibility on the app throughout the launch period. Additionally, the sports goods retailer will drive engagement through targeted social media campaigns across social media channels to reach a wider audience.

Decathlon entered India in 2009 with its first store in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. It has 127 stores in the country at present.

The company is planning to invest €100 million (Rs 930 crore) in India over the next five years to expand its presence. The funds will support new stores, digital upgrades, and value chain improvements. The retailer aims to increase its store count to 190 across 90 cities, including tier 1 and tier 2 towns.