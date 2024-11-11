Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsShopping Centres

EJMML-ScottOMAN and Beyond Squarefeet Forge Strategic Partnership

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
18
0
Source: Freepik
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new SBP, named “Mall-IQ,” will focus on elevating the Development & Management of various real estate assets brought under its umbrella

New Delhi: EJMML – ScottOMAN, the real estate transactions, property, and facility management company based in Muscat (Oman) and recognised as an SME Riyada, has signed an MoU for a “Strategic Business Partnership (SBP)” with India-based Mall Advisory and Mall Management firm, Beyond Squarefeet. This collaboration aims to capitalise on the strengths of both companies, enhancing their market reach in Oman with international expertise.

The new SBP, named “Mall-IQ,” will focus on elevating the Development & Management of various real estate assets brought under its umbrella. Through this partnership, clients will benefit from global exposure and best practices, implemented by the experienced teams from both EJMML-ScottOMAN and Beyond Squarefeet.

Speaking on this occasion, Talal Al FooriChairman of EJMML – ScottOMAN said “We are thrilled to have this tie-up with Beyond Squarefeet. The SBP will strive its best to offer the best services to all its current and future clients. The SBP would work rigorously to bring the best practices, systems and processes for its clients”.

“Since we have previously worked on a few projects in Oman, it will give us all the impetus required to bring in our experience and expertise in the sector. We are very excited and thrilled about this development and look forward to providing the best our clients would deserve,” expressed Susil S Dungarwal, Chief Mall Mechanic, Beyond Squarefeet. 

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Rolex opens new boutique at Delhi’s DLF Emporio

The new 1266 sq. ft. space is located on the 243A, First Floor, DLF Emporio Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.