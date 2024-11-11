EJMML-ScottOMAN and Beyond Squarefeet Forge Strategic Partnership

The new SBP, named “Mall-IQ,” will focus on elevating the Development & Management of various real estate assets brought under its umbrella

New Delhi: EJMML – ScottOMAN, the real estate transactions, property, and facility management company based in Muscat (Oman) and recognised as an SME Riyada, has signed an MoU for a “Strategic Business Partnership (SBP)” with India-based Mall Advisory and Mall Management firm, Beyond Squarefeet. This collaboration aims to capitalise on the strengths of both companies, enhancing their market reach in Oman with international expertise.

The new SBP, named “Mall-IQ,” will focus on elevating the Development & Management of various real estate assets brought under its umbrella. Through this partnership, clients will benefit from global exposure and best practices, implemented by the experienced teams from both EJMML-ScottOMAN and Beyond Squarefeet.

Speaking on this occasion, Talal Al Foori, Chairman of EJMML – ScottOMAN said “We are thrilled to have this tie-up with Beyond Squarefeet. The SBP will strive its best to offer the best services to all its current and future clients. The SBP would work rigorously to bring the best practices, systems and processes for its clients”.

“Since we have previously worked on a few projects in Oman, it will give us all the impetus required to bring in our experience and expertise in the sector. We are very excited and thrilled about this development and look forward to providing the best our clients would deserve,” expressed Susil S Dungarwal, Chief Mall Mechanic, Beyond Squarefeet.