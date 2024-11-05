Register Now
Raymond posts 63% drop in Q2 profit to Rs 59 cr

PTI
By PTI
The Raymond Shop at Infiniti Mall, Andheri
Total income rose to Rs 1,100.70 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 512.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

New Delhi: Raymond Ltd, which is in the real estate and engineering business, reported a 63% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.01 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 161.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, of Raymond Ltd, said, “We witnessed good momentum both in real estate and engineering businesses.”

“With the launch of Park Avenue- High Street Reimagined, the first-of-its-kind retail space in Thane, Raymond Realty has taken another pioneering step to create the aspirational ecosystem for its current and upcoming residential projects. The project execution remains our USP as we endeavour to continue to deliver before RERA timelines,” he added.

