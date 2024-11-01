Esskay Beauty expands across tier 2, 3 cities in India, eyes international markets

Esskay Beauty operates in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh and has recently expanded its distribution network
New Delhi: Esskay Beauty Resources Pvt Ltd, has announced an expansion plan to increase its presence across more cities in India and new international markets. Currently managing 14 prominent brands in beauty, hair tools, and hair care, Esskay Beauty aims to further empower salons, spas, and beauty professionals by providing high-quality products and expert education, a release said on Wednesday.
Esskay Beauty operates in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh and has recently expanded its distribution network to approximately 300 cities in India, including new tier-two and tier-three locations.
“Our vision has always been to transform the beauty and wellness industry on a global scale,” said Ankit Virmani, Director of Esskay Beauty Resources. “By expanding our footprint, we’re committed to bringing quality products and expert education to every corner of India and beyond.”
The expansion also brings workforce growth, with the company increasing from 200 to over 290 employees to support its expanding distribution, educational programs, and business operations.
Esskay Beauty Resources, established in 2002, is a distribution and marketing company that imports and supplies premium Hair, Skin, Makeup, and Nail brands across India. With a corporate office in Gurgaon, the company employs over 200 professionals who service more than 15,000 salons nationwide through a vast sub-distributor network spanning over 165 cities.
Esskay Beauty exclusively distributes several well-known professional brands, including Rica Wax (Italy), Casmara Skin Care (Spain), Olivia Garden Brushes (USA), Naturica Hair & Scalp Treatments (Italy), Colorica 100% Vegan Permanent Hair Color (Italy), Macadamia Hair (USA), Keratherapy Hair Smoothing Treatments (USA), Mr. Barber Hair Tools, Ola Candy Nail Polishes & Lashes, DUO Eyelash Adhesive (USA), Skinora Cosmetics (formulated in France), and many more.