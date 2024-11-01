Esskay Beauty expands across tier 2, 3 cities in India, eyes international markets

Esskay Beauty operates in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh and has recently expanded its distribution network

New Delhi: Esskay Beauty Resources Pvt Ltd, has announced an expansion plan to increase its presence across more cities in India and new international markets. Currently managing 14 prominent brands in beauty, hair tools, and hair care, Esskay Beauty aims to further empower salons, spas, and beauty professionals by providing high-quality products and expert education, a release said on Wednesday.

Esskay Beauty operates in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh and has recently expanded its distribution network to approximately 300 cities in India, including new tier-two and tier-three locations.

“Our vision has always been to transform the beauty and wellness industry on a global scale,” said Ankit Virmani, Director of Esskay Beauty Resources. “By expanding our footprint, we’re committed to bringing quality products and expert education to every corner of India and beyond.”

The expansion also brings workforce growth, with the company increasing from 200 to over 290 employees to support its expanding distribution, educational programs, and business operations.