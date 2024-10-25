Borzo to strengthen delivery workforce by adding 5,000 partners

The hiring is to meet the anticipated demand of 45% to 60% increase in delivery volume during the festive season

Bengaluru: Global delivery service Borzo is set to hire 5,000 gig delivery workers to meet the anticipated demand of 45% to 60% increase in delivery volume during the festive season, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The anticipated demand is expected to be driven by categories such as apparel, gifting, food and FMCG, and cosmetics.

Borzo will focus its supply chain recruitment efforts on metro cities, which are the primary hubs of growth and demand during the festive season. While the company is still in the early stages of its three-wheeler operations, two-wheelers will remain the primary mode of transport for the majority of deliveries, the release added.

“With competition heating up across industries to secure delivery partners and maintain quick response times, Borzo is focused on expanding its fleet to support B2B verticals,” said Alina Kisina, chief executive officer of Borzo. “This will enable D2C and e-commerce brands to meet growing demand efficiently.

The company has already seen a 10% increase in its gig workforce.

To retain the gig workers on its platform during the season, Borzo is also introducing an incentive program. Rewards such as family trips, gold coins, TVs, washing machines, and mobile phones will be offered to delivery partners in addition to monetary incentives.

Borzo enables intra-city delivery for businesses with an active rider base of 50,000 in its fleet. The services are available in various countries in Asia and Latin America are used by over 250 thousand active couriers and over 1.5 million customers ranging from individuals to enterprises.