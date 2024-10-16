DPIIT relaxes quality control order for cookware, utensils for micro units

The quality control order on cookware, utensils and cans for foods and beverages was issued last year to cut imports of sub-standard goods and promote domestic manufacturing

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said it has relaxed the mandatory quality control norms for cookware and utensils for micro units.

The quality control order (QCO) on cookware, utensils and cans for foods and beverages was issued last year to cut imports of sub-standard goods and promote domestic manufacturing.

“To enhance ease of doing business, several relaxations have been introduced in the QCO, which includes exemption from the QCO for very small micro-enterprises (i.e. micro-enterprises registered under the Udyam portal) where the investment in plant and machinery does not exceed Rs 25 lakh, and the turnover does not exceed Rs 2 crore,” it said.

Further, a six-month relaxation to clear legacy stock has been provided through a specific provision and exemption for the import of cans filled with powder, semi-solid, liquid, or gas through a specific provision has been introduced.

An exemption for 200 units of cookware, utensils and cans for food and beverages intended for research and development (R&D) by manufacturers of such goods and articles has also been introduced through a specific provision, it added.

The Cookware and Utensils (Quality Control) Order, 2023 which was earlier notified on August 10, 2023, contains five Indian standards. It was later extended with the amendment in name of the order and was notified on March 15, 2024.

It was to be implemented from September 1 for large and medium-scale manufacturers and foreign firms.

Now, it will be implemented from April 1, 2025.

“For small and micro enterprises, the QCO shall be effective from 1st July 2025 and 1st October 2025, respectively,” it added.

It said that this extension period has been provided to enable domestic manufacturers to align with the enhanced quality standards while contributing to India’s broader economic goals of achieving self-reliance and manufacturing excellence.