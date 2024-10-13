Digital Icon : Harshendar Reddy

Harshendar Reddy (Harry), an MBA Graduate from IIM Kozhikode is a 3Xfood tech entrepreneur, with one of the startups backed by 500 Startups. He has worked across the entire spectrum by taking up a wide variety of roles.

At What the Food (WTF), he developed a 360-degree restaurant tech stack, processing over 1 million orders. Accelerated by 500 startups and Japanese government, the brand grew to 1000+ restaurants in India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines & Sri Lanka and was awarded a startup visa by the Government of Japan. He also ran a proȱ table food delivery startup named ‘Pitchers’ catering to the market of IIM Kozhikode and NIT Calicut.

He was an elected member of the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIM Kozhikode where he took initiatives like one-day entrepreneur event named Dhanda and has improved the brand image of the committee. He joined Ghost Kitchens in 2022, where he heads the product and technology for a new age cloud kitchen chain.