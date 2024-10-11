The Indian Garage Co set to enter offline retail, eyes up to 100 stores in 3-5 years

The outlet of TIGC is scheduled to open to the public on 13 October and is located in one of Bengaluru’s busiest shopping hubs, Brigade Road

Bengaluru: After 12 years of thriving in the online space, Bengaluru-based menswear brand The Indian Garage Co (TIGC) is gearing up to enter the offline retail market with its first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) opening in Bengaluru, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

The store, set to open its doors to the public on 13 October, is situated in one of Bengaluru’s busiest shopping hubs, Brigade Road, and spans 3,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“We spent about 10 years making the right moves in the market as an e-commerce, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand,” said Alka Dembla, head of retail at TIGC. “Today, we are already a Rs 400 crore brand and I believe now is the ideal time for us to enter the offline space.”

In addition to its flagship menswear brand, the TIGC store will showcase its womenswear line, FreeHand, and plus-sized fashion line, HardSoda. In total, it will feature approximately 6,000 to 7,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), with the collection being refreshed weekly.

“We expect weekly sales to reach around 2,000 to 3,000 units, which translates to about 8,000 to 10,000 pieces per month, surpassing the display quantity in the store. To manage this, we will ensure that the buffer inventory in the back store will always be around 30% to 40% of the stock displayed on the floor at any given time,” said Dembla.

In addition, TIGC plans to launch fashion accessories in its retail stores soon. Following that, the company will strategise on how to integrate this category into its online platforms as well.

“We aim to offer a comprehensive shopping solution as a lifestyle brand across our stores. We believe our brand is a great fit for young men and women shopping together,” said Dembla.

The company has chalked out a detailed plan for its offline expansion and has already secured four additional offline stores, all scheduled to open by the end of the year, located in Hyderabad (2), Kochi (1), and Lucknow (1). Furthermore, it is currently negotiating for five more locations.

“By March 2025, we will be operating around 10 to 15 stores. In the long run, we plan to launch approximately 80 to 100 stores pan India over the next three to five years,” she added.

The majority of its stores will be franchisee-owned and franchise-operated.

Currently, TIGC sells its products through its D2C website, online marketplaces like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and Meesho, as well as through approximately 80 to 100 Fashion Factory stores, a value fashion store chain owned by Reliance Retail.

“For now, 95% to 97% of our sales come from online channels, while about 3% to 5% comes from Fashion Factory. However, we will soon change this ratio, with the opening of numerous stores, each contributing a significant amount of revenue,” said Dembla.

The retailer is also on the verge of its global expansion and is currently in discussions with partners. “If the deal comes to fruition, we plan to launch in the Middle East shortly, starting with e-commerce platforms,” she added.

TIGC was founded in 2012 by Anant Tanted, who started with a Rs 10 lakh loan from a government initiative. He established the brand in an office block in Koramangala, Bengaluru, beginning his journey with a team of just four individuals. Today, the company has grown to approximately 400 employees.

In the fiscal year 2024, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 400 crore and is now targeting Rs 600 crore by the end of FY25.