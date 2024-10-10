Shoppers Stop’s Intune opens 50th retail store

The latest Intune store is located at Shiv Solitaire, Jogeshwari East, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Department store chain Shoppers Stop’s value fashion format Intune has launched its 50th retail store at Jogeshwari in Mumbai, according to a company press release on Thursday.

As of now, Intune is present in nine states and 18 cities across the country.

“What truly sets Intune apart is its ability to deliver fresh fashion with high quality. Despite the attractive price points, Intune’s collections are consistently updated to keep pace with current fashion trends, ensuring that every visit feels new and exciting,” said Kavindra Mishra, managing director of Shoppers Stop.

Intune targets young families with a range of clothing and accessories, offering prices from Rs 199 to Rs 999.

The format debuted in June with two stores in Hyderabad and a store in Mumbai on a trial basis.

In August, IndiaRetailing reported that Shoppers Stop is adopting an aggressive expansion plan for Intune with a target to take the number of stores to 100 by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2024-25.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Today, the company operates over 106 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, 88 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 23 airport doors and 18 Intune stores.