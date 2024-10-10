How Campus Activewear gained a strong foothold in the market

A look at the journey of Campus Activewear which reached the milestones of selling 23.5 million pairs of shoes and a presence across 650 cities in India in less than two decades since its inception

New Delhi: Campus Activewear Ltd., established in 2005, has emerged as one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands. The company has positioned itself as a key player in the segment, offering a broad product portfolio catering to varied consumer preferences. With a strong emphasis on innovation and a keen understanding of the Indian market, Campus has grown exponentially over the years, becoming a household name.

The brand’s growth is reflected in its market share and operational scale. In the financial year 2023, Campus held around 17% of the country’s branded sports and athleisure footwear market. In the same year, the company sold 23.5 million pairs of shoes, out of which 7.9 million were through online channels. This extensive reach is supported by a network of over 20,000 geo-tagged retail touchpoints, more than 425 distributors, and 200 exclusive brand outlets spread across more than 650 cities in 28 states.

Production prowess

Campus’s manufacturing and supply chain capabilities further bolster its market position. The brand operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, with an annual assembly capacity of 34.8 million pairs and works with over 100 third-party partners. This infrastructure enables the company to continuously expand its product offerings, which include over 2,500 active shoe styles, with around 300 new designs launched in FY22-23 alone.

Major milestones

Since its inception, Campus has marked key milestones that reflect its evolution and strategic focus. The brand’s journey began with the launch of its first plant in Dehradun in 2010. In just two years, the company achieved a Rs1,000 million revenue milestone by 2012. In 2018, Campus expanded its distribution strategy by entering the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space and opening its first exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). By 2021, the brand had reached Rs7,000 million in revenue, driven by the addition of new manufacturing units and a push for high-value products. It crossed 100 EBOs by 2022, culminating in a successful listing on the stock exchange in FY23, further establishing its leadership in the Indian footwear market.

Today, Campus Activewear’s strategy revolves around maintaining its growth trajectory by continually expanding its retail presence, investing in new technology, and innovating in product design to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Its strong foundation, wide reach, and agile approach ensure that the brand is well-positioned to capitalize on India’s growing demand for sports and athleisure footwear.

Based on the Annual Report 2022-23