Evenflow strengthens its leadership with four hires, aims at ten-fold revenue jump by 2027

Evenflow hired Priyesh Singh to strengthen its supplier network; Aparajitha Vijayaraghavan to lead the q-commerce division, Prashant Agarwal to manage the marketplace and D2C sectors, and Ruchi Shaikh to drive the growth of BabyPro and CRED

Bengaluru: Indian house of brands Evenflow has strengthened its leadership team with four hires in major verticals including business, category, supply chain, and sourcing, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

It has brought on board Priyesh Singh from Decathlon to strengthen its supplier network and improve supply chain operations in India; Aparajitha Vijayaraghavan from Dunzo to lead the quick commerce division, Prashant Agarwal from Hopscotch to manage the marketplace and D2C sectors, and former HP project manager and D2C entrepreneur Ruchi Shaikh to drive the growth of BabyPro and CRED.

The move comes a month after the Bengaluru-based startup promoted Shashank Ranjan as its co-founder. Ranjan, who joined Evenflow in 2022, was the head of sourcing at the company and had earlier worked with brands like Udaan and Decathlon.

Moreover, Evenflow currently aims to increase its revenue by 10-fold and profits by six-fold by 2027 through building a strong core team, scaling the business, and maintaining a healthy bottom line, the release added.

“We have made significant progress in the past 24 months. We have gone from losing $200k per month to becoming profitable, which has been quite a journey,” said Utsav Agarwal, co-founder of Evenflow. “As we examine our business today with a perspective of four years into the future, it is crucial to focus on building for scale and prioritising the 3Ps (people, process, product).”

Founded in 2021 by Agarwal, a former executive at Uber and Glovo, Evenflow has received funding from 100unicorns, Village Global, Equanimity, Kunal Shah, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Emil Michael, Sandeep Varaganti, and Srinath Rajam, among others.

It acquired seven brands — Xtrim, Yogarise, Rusabl, BabyPro, Trendy Homes, Cinagro and Frenchware, in the home and kitchen, sports and fitness, and baby care categories and has expanded its presence in India and the US. The company reported a 350% growth by selling its products on online marketplaces.



Evenflow brands sell across various platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, CRED, Zepto and Instamart.