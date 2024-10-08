‘Spurring growth in FMCG, retail and e-commerce sectors in India’ by Deloitte and FICCI

The report highlights the pivotal role of India’s consumer Industry in boosting the overall economy

‘Spurring growth in FMCG, retail and e-commerce sectors in India’ report by Deloitte and The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) highlights the pivotal role of India’s consumer Industry in boosting the overall economy.

The report presents an analysis of India’s economic performance, GDP growth, inflation trends, and their implications on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and e-commerce. It also delves into key trends shaping the FMCG sector, including consumer behavior, premiumisation, digital transformation, and sustainability.

Furthermore, the report explores the changing dynamics in consumer preferences, the rise of omnichannel retailing, and the increasing integration of technology in retail. Lastly, it reviews important regulatory changes affecting these industries, addressing government policies, initiatives, and compliance challenges.

Key findings of the report are:

About 37% of consumers favor quick commerce over traditional e-commerce for food and beverages

About 78% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for healthy food and beverages.

Indian retailers are increasingly launching their own private label products, typically priced 25 – 40% lower than comparable branded items.

