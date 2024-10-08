Speciality fashion brand Big Hello opens 17th retail store

The brand plans to launch 50 new stores within a year, focusing primarily on Southern India

Bengaluru: Big Hello, a speciality fashion brand for plus-sized people, has launched its 17th retail store across the country in Visakhapatnam, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The store provides a range of casual, formal, and festive ethnic and western clothing options tailored for plus-sized men and women.

The outlet is designed as an experiential store, showcasing lively interiors, animated mannequins, and a lounge area where customers can relax and shop.

“We are delighted to launch our 17th store in Visakhapatnam for the plus sized individuals,” said Vishnu Prasad, founder of Absolute Brands and Retail Pvt. Ltd., parent company of Big Hello. “We have received an overwhelming response from our customers for catering to their clothing requirements in a fashionable way.”

Founded in 2023, Big Hello now operates stores in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Guntur.