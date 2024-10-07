Zepto partners with Ambrane 

Ambrane products will be available across Zepto’s hyper-local delivery network, spanning 17+ cities.

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Zepto has partnered with Ambrane, a consumer electronics and charging products brand to offer its electronics and charging solutions to customers across India, a release by the company said on Monday.

Ambrane products like power banks, chargers, cables, vacuum cleaners, OTG connectors and more are now available on the Zepto platform. In addition, customers can get exciting and exclusive deals on these Ambrane products through the platform, with all products delivered in no time.

Through this partnership, Ambrane products will now be available across Zepto’s hyper-local delivery network, spanning 17+ cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Pune and more.

Ashok Rajpal, managing director, of Ambrane India, said, “We are excited to join hands with Zepto for our range of charging solutions and more. The convenience of quick delivery ensures customers no longer have to worry about delays, repairs, or forgetfulness. As a customer-centric brand, Ambrane is committed to being present at every touchpoint, driving satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.”

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts, Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto is a Mumbai-based e-commerce company. Zepto has delivered over 10,000 products across categories in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs nationwide.

In June, Zepto raised $665 million (about Rs 5,560 crore) in the latest funding round that valued the firm at $3.6 billion, almost triple what it was a year back, according to a PTI.