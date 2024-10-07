Wrangler partners with Hot Wheels to launch streetwear collection

The collection will include denim jackets, coveralls, and graphic tees along with a limited-edition Wrangler branded miniature die-cast ’85 Ford Bronco

Bengaluru: American denim brand Wrangler has collaborated with global toy company Mattel Inc.’s Hot Wheel to launch a street-wear inspired collection in India, the companies announced in a joint press release on Monday.

The new collaboration follows the success of Wrangler and Mattel’s Wrangler x Barbie collection in 2023, the release added.

“Partnering with Hot Wheels has been a collision of heritage and horsepower,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global marketing, Kontoor. “Tapping into the resurgence of motorsport and inspired by the classic American iconography and nostalgia of both brands, Wrangler x Hot Wheels hits the market at full speed and ignites a beloved pastime shared from generation to generation.”

The new collection is available for purchase online at Wrangler.in, as well as in selected Wrangler and Shoppers Stop stores across India. The prices range from Rs 3,499 to Rs 14,999.

American workwear brand Wrangler was established in 1947 by Blue Bell, a denim manufacturing company. The brand is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands Inc., which also owns denim brand Lee.

In 2021, Kontoor Brands moved its Lee and Wrangler business from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with the retail tech platform Ace Turtle.

Today, Ace Turtle retails Wrangler products directly to consumers via its branded webstore www.wrangler.in and over 54 physical retail stores across India. It is also available in online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa and department store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop and Centro.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global brands, such as Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets.