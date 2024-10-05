Register Now
Digital IconIn Focus

Digital Icon : Nirdosh Chouhan

Nirdosh is a seasoned technology and product leader, with over 20 years of experience specialising in building innovative technology products for omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and large enterprises.

With a strong focus on customer-centricity, he has spearheaded product and people strategies, creating high-performing organisations that deliver mission-critical solutions. Having worked with industry giants like Apple, where he led retail products globally, and at fast-growing hospitality powerhouse OYO, overseeing revenue products, he brings a wealth of experience to his current role as CTPO at Agilitas.

In his current role, he leads engineering and product strategy, prioritising customer-first digital experiences across all touchpoints. With a commitment to scalability and a humble approach to learning from users, he is dedicated to driving tech-driven transformations that positively impact people’s lives.

