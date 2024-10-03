Furniture brand Nilkamal launches 60 Nilkamal Homes stores nationwide

Nilkamal Homes products will be available nationwide through an omnichannel retail experience

New Delhi: Mumbai-based furniture brand Nilkamal Homes, a retail brand focused on elevated home furniture and décor has launched 60 new stores nationwide, a release by the company said on Thursday.

With the new stores launching across 35 cities, including a mix of company-owned and franchise stores, Nilkamal Homes offers products like sofas, beds, dining sets, utility furniture, and essential household items such as décor, bedding, crockery, cookware, and mattresses.

“At Nilkamal Homes, we recognize that home is more than just a space; it reflects our unique styles and enriches our lives. We are committed to providing Indian consumers with furniture and décor that are not only stylish but also durable and functional,” said Manish Parekh, President of Nilkamal Homes.

Nilkamal Homes products will be available nationwide through an omnichannel retail experience, with strategically located outlets where customers can experience the quality and design of our offerings firsthand. The entire collection will also be accessible online at nilkamalhomes.com.

The company will manufacture furniture across 12 factories nationwide, specializing in wooden and upholstered products, as well as mattresses, the release added.

Nilkamal reported a revenue of Rs 3,200 crore last year and is committed to investing in and growing the furniture segment. With plans to introduce new products and expand into additional categories, the brand aims to further enhance its presence by opening 50 more franchisee stores across the country over the next two years.