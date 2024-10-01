Wearable brands Boat emerges as preferred choice for corporate gifting

Established brands and corporates like L&T, Wipro, Infosys, ABG, Reliance, and Ultratech have chosen Boat as their preferred partner.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based wearable brand Boat has reported a surge in its B2B sales with a growing preference for both audio wearables and smartwatches as corporate gifts.

Established brands and corporates such as L&T, Wipro, Infosys, ABG, Reliance, Ultratech, HDFC Life and more have chosen Boat as their preferred partner for corporate gifting, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The B2B division of Boat has experienced growth year-on-year, and this financial year, it is projected to reach Rs 200 crore. This growth is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering products that not only meet the diverse needs of businesses but also resonate with employees and clients alike.

“We are thrilled to see our audio wearables and smartwatches becoming popular choices for corporate gifting,” said Sameer Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO), of Boat. “As companies continue to invest in their employees’ well-being, our products offer a perfect balance of utility and style, making them thoughtful gifts that employees can enjoy both in and out of the office.”

The boat is also building a portfolio dedicated specifically to the corporate gifting segment, aiming to serve the growing demands of this market with even more tailored offerings.