Foot Locker’s India journey to start on October 19

Foot Locker’s India partners Metro Brands Ltd. and Nykaa Fashion gear up for the omnichannel launch

Mumbai: New York-based athletic shoes and apparel retailer Foot Foot Locker, known for its curated selection of top brands and deep community, will make its omnichannel debut in India on 19 October with Metro Brands Ltd. operating Foot Locker physical stores and Nykaa Fashion operating the e-commerce business, the companies announced in a joint statement.

“Bringing Foot Locker to India, via licensing arrangements with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, is a pivotal milestone in our global expansion. India’s vibrant sneaker culture offers a unique opportunity for Foot Locker to become a leading brand in the market,” said Peter Scaturro, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning & Growth of Foot Locker, Inc.

“With our Foot Locker Reimagined concept, we aim to elevate the sneaker experience by blending innovation and technology in an immersive environment. Together with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, we’re thrilled to inspire and empower Indian sneakerheads to express their individuality and connect with the Heart of Sneakers,” he added.

The first Foot Locker store in India will open at Nexus Select City Walk in New Delhi. Indiaretailing was the first to break the news in July.

The store has been conceptualized to offer an innovative, interactive, and intuitive consumer journey.

“With India’s athleisure market expanding rapidly, the strategic relationship between Metro Brands Ltd, Foot Locker Inc, and Nykaa is a huge step in leveraging this tremendous opportunity. The commitment to customers and community is deeply rooted in Foot Locker’s ethos, and with Metro’s deep understanding of Indian consumers, we are excited to shape the next generation of sneaker culture, making the shopping experience more conversational and enriching for sneaker enthusiasts,” said Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Ltd.

Foot Locker will simultaneously launch in India’s digital ecosystem through Foot Locker website as well as the Shop-in-Shop on the Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man platforms.

“As the exclusive e-commerce platform for Foot Locker’s launch in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with such an iconic retailer that is revolutionizing the sneaker market. With sneaker culture gaining significant momentum in India, Nykaa Fashion is set to deliver a next-gen retail experience through our sophisticated digital platforms,” said Adwaita Nayar, co-founder Nykaa and CEO Nykaa Fashion.

Foot Locker India will be the meeting point that connects its offerings with youth, culture, and passion-driven communities. The key ambassadors of the brand, Stripers, are made up of a diverse team of category experts who are the first point of contact in-store and will play a central role in community programs and elevating the shopping experience.

Customer-centric programs such as India’s FLX(TRA) Rewards Program are also part of the brand experience. Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, through their licensing arrangements with Foot Locker, will bring closer access and provide convenience for Indian consumers who would like to shop the world’s best sneaker and apparel brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Fila, Asics, New Era and many more.

To extend a holistic experience, customers can personalize their sneakers at the Sneaker Hub and protect their favourite kicks with sneaker care brands like Crep.

Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas, which complement its in-house brands. As of 30 June 2024, the company operated 851 stores across 195 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India. The company recently strengthened its management by onboarding retail veteran Mohit Dhanjal as its chief operating officer and Nadadeep Jayakar as the business head of Foot Locker India.

Launched in 2019, Nykaa Fashion is India’s leading multi-brand e-commerce fashion destination. The platform boasts an impressive portfolio of over 3,200 brands across women, men, kids, luxe, and home categories. Nykaa also retails owned brands including Nykd, Twenty Dresses, RSVP, MIXT, Pipa Bella, Gajra Gang, Nyri and Kica Activewear.