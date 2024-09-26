Bhumika Group expands footprint with new project on Gurgaon’s MG Road

This strategic acquisition strengthens Bhumika’s presence in the Delhi NCR region, with an expected topline of approximately Rs 300 crore from the project

New Delhi: Bhumika Group, Rajasthan’s leading shopping mall developer, has signed a new commercial project on MG Road, Gurugram, securing around 1 acre of land and marking its official entry into the market. This strategic acquisition strengthens the company’s presence in the Delhi NCR region, with an expected topline of approximately Rs 300 crore from the project.

This development follows Bhumika Group’s recent announcement of plans to add 8.5 lakh sq. ft. of retail space in Delhi NCR by 2024, which includes a retail-focused mixed-use project and metro malls in Faridabad. The new Gurugram venture reinforces the Group’s commitment to delivering premium commercial and retail spaces that align with changing consumer needs.

“This is our third major project acquisition in NCR in the past 6-12 months, following the mixed-use development in Faridabad, which integrates retail, hospitality, and residential spaces, and our transit infrastructure project with DMRC,” said Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.

“We are excited to establish our presence in the Gurugram market with our new commercial project at MG Road,” he added further.

Following our successful ventures such as Urban Square Mall in Udaipur and our collaboration with DMRC on the transit infrastructure project, we remain committed to innovation and quality. As we continue to shape the retail landscape, our new MG Road, Gurgaon, project represents a significant milestone in our journey,” said Siddharth Katyal, CEO, of Bhumika Group.

Established in 1961, Bhumika Group has expanded its business interests across sectors such as construction, warehousing, logistics, mining, textiles, and manufacturing. With a Pan India presence, Bhumika Group operates from offices in Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Kerala. Urban Square Mall, Udaipur is the Group’s largest real estate project

