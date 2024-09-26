86% Indian households spend on mosquito control: Report

As per the report, 49% of Indian households, allocate Rs 200 or more each month for mosquito control

Bengaluru: As many as 86% Indian households spend on mosquito control each month as most municipalities and health departments fail to execute mosquito control measures, according to a report by local social network LocalCircles.

The report finds that, nearly half of Indian households, 49%, allocate Rs 200 or more each month for mosquito control, while 37% of these households spend up to Rs 200, and 29% report expenditures ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 500.

The largest segment, 55%, reported relying on repellent liquids, sprays, and creams for protection. Only 21% opt for fogging services, which are generally more costly and typically organised by apartment societies.

Moreover, the report revealed that different parts of the country have different peak periods when mosquitoes become a major issue. However, 44% Indian households surveyed say August-October is the period when their area has the highest mosquito prevalence.

The survey received over 54,000 responses from household consumers located in 322 districts of India. 62% respondents were men while 38% respondents were women. 45% respondents were from tier 1, 26% from tier 2 and 29% respondents were from tier 3 and tier 4 districts.