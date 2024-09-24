Rohan Mall in Mangaluru to launch in 2025

The upcoming mall will have a total built-up area of 3 lakh sq. ft., with 2.2 lakh sq. ft. dedicated retail carpet area

Bengaluru: Rohan Mall, a shopping centre developed by real estate developer Rohan Corporation will be opening in Mangaluru by the end of 2025, a company official told IndiaRetailing.

The upcoming mall, being developed on 6.25 acres of land, will have a total built-up area of 3 lakh sq. ft., with 2.2 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area with three floors of basement parking.

In addition to the mall, the development will include IT offices covering approximately 2.5 lakh sq. ft., as well as a three-star 100-key business hotel with banquet facilities.

This will be the first shopping centre by Rohan Corporation, a household company that undertakes projects spanning residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

“Rohan Mall is coming up in Mangaluru and it will cater not only to the city but also to neighbouring towns such as Karkala, Moodubidri, Ullal, and Mulki, making it a true multi-city destination,” said Vijetha Girish, vice president – design development and leasing at Pioneer Property Zone (PPZ).

PPZ is an asset management company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICS Realty, a diversified business group with interests in real estate, financial services and hospitality. PPZ has been associated with the project as a design development manager along with its leasing partners. PPZ has partnered with Black Key Inc. to lease this property.

“Positioned as a value and factory outlet centre, the mall will feature a variety of household brands across categories such as apparel and accessories, sports, beauty, food, and entertainment, a mix which has not been seen in the city in an organised manner,” said Girish.

Spread across three floors, this mall will also house a hypermarket, a four-screen multiplex and two family entertainment centres (FECs).

“Several factory outlet brands have been scouting for space in Mangaluru. Since the tenant mix and positioning of Rohan Mall are conducive to the successful growth of such brands, they are excited to be part of this setup,” she added.

Rohan Corporation owns several upcoming and ongoing residential projects with high-end commercial spaces in Mangaluru, including Rohan City, Rohan Square, Rohan Avenue, Rohan Crown, Rohan Suites, Rohan Enclave.

Mangaluru, a major industrial port city in the state of Karnataka is home to several malls, including Forum Fiza Mall, City Centre Mall, Bharath Mall, Empire Mall, among others.