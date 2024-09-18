Levi’s opens its largest store in Kerala

Located on MG Road in Kochi, the new Levi’s store spans 4,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: American denim brand Levi’s has expanded its retail footprint in Kerala with the launch of its largest store in the state, according to a company official’s social media post on Tuesday.

Located on MG Road in Kochi, the new store spans 4,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“Launching the god’s own country’s largest Levi’s store at MG Road, Kochi,” Abhinav Agarwal, head – business development at Levi’s Strauss & Co. said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store. “This is our latest and largest offering to our consumers in the lovely Southern state of Kerala.”

The stores offer a range of clothing, accessories, and footwear, featuring a classic Levi’s denim collection tailored for both men and women.

The San Francisco-based retailer started its operation in India by forming a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name Levi Strauss India Ltd. in 1994.

Levi’s is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy in India. A year ago, the brand unveiled its largest store in Asia within India, spanning 7,521 sq. ft. of retail space and situated on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. Recently, it opened its biggest mall store globally at Pacific Mall in New Delhi, covering an area of over 9,000 sq. ft.

Today, Levi’s operates over 400 store locations in India, according to the SaaS platform Agenty.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Its brand portfolio includes Levi’s, Dockers, Signature, Denizen and Beyond Yoga. Currently, its products are available in more than 110 countries through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops.