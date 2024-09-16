Shark Tank brand Alpino raises $1.2 mn, signs Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador

The brand has also set a target of becoming a Rs 500 crore brand in the next two years

New Delhi: Surat-based healthy foods brand Alpino has raised $1.2 million (Rs 8.6 crore) in its maiden funding round, with participation from Paresh Ghelani and other prominent angel investors from Aashar Capital, a release by the company said on Monday.

The brand which was also featured on the Television reality show Shark Tank has also announced Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador and key investor.

Fund proceedings will be utilized to boost offline presence, drive international expansion, and fuel product innovation. with a growth rate exceeding 150% this year.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Shilpa Shetty to Alpino,” said Chetan, CEO & Co-founder of Alpino Health Foods. “Shilpa’s dedication to transforming India’s approach to health and her genuine love for our products make her the ideal face for our brand. Her zestful, fun-loving nature & passion towards fitness align.

The brand is a top seller on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, while also being available at over 6,000 retail touchpoints across India, including major chains like Reliance, Metro Wholesale, and Godrej’s Nature’s Basket. Alpino’s products are also available in over 10 countries worldwide.

Alpino offers protein-rich products that include a diverse range like peanut butter, super rolled oats, and super muesli with plans to launch over 20 new products in the next two years.

“I’ve always believed in living a balanced life—staying healthy, but without stressing over it too much. Alpino embodies this philosophy perfectly, they truly make healthy eating fun,” said Shetty. Their natural peanut butter has been a staple in my home; my kids love it too. It’s a brand I’ve trusted and enjoyed, so when the opportunity arose to become a part of Alpino, it felt like a natural fit, just like their products.”

Founded in 2016 by Chetan Kanani, Hiren Sheta, Umesh Gajera, Priyank Vora, Milan Gopani and Mahatva Sheta they aim to become a Rs 500 crore brand within the next two years.