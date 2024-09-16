Ikea introduces 365 days exchange, return policy, eyes enhancing CX

The exchange and return policy allows customers to exchange or return products either in-store or through convenient home collection services.

New Delhi: Swedish home decor and furnishing retailer Ikea has introduced a 365-day exchange and return policy to make the consumer shopping experience more convenient and flexible, a release by the company said on Monday.

Products including home furniture and furnishing accessories can be exchanged or returned to IKEA, either in their original packaging or assembled, allowing customers to test and try them at home for fit, comfort, and functionality. With the new ‘Change of Mind’ policy that covers exchange and returns.

The new policy offers customers the flexibility to exchange or return products within a full year from the purchase date or the delivery date, giving them ample time to make the right choices for their homes. With proof of purchase, customers can exchange and return items in saleable condition—whether unused, slightly used, or assembled. This applies to all Ikea products, including products purchased from the stores. Additionally, the company provides an extended 365-day exchange period for mattresses, As-Is section and meter fabrics allowing customers the time to try and test them at home.

“For over 80 years, Ikea has been synonymous with offering high-quality, durable products that create a better everyday life at home. Our new 365-day exchange and return policy is an extension of our efforts, designed to build trust and empower our customers in India,” said Adosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager. “Our goal is to make exchange and returns as seamless and convenient as possible, so they can focus on what truly matters—building a home they love.”

India is a prioritized market for the Ingka group. It has an online presence in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. Three big-format Ikea stores are operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru and, one city store is in Mumbai.

The company is looking for the next round of investments as it enters the second phase of growth, its India CEO Susanne Pulverer said in a PTI interview. Ikea will open small-format stores with a retail area of 30,000 to 70,000 square feet, in the adjacent markets of its existing and coming large-format stores besides growing its online presence here, she added.