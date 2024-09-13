Vegas Mall in Delhi tops in India for foot traffic: GeoIQ

The three top malls – Vegas Mall in Delhi, V3S East Centre Mall in Delhi and Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai – showed an average daily footfall of 26,212, 24,282 and 23,000 respectively

Bengaluru: Vegas Mall in Dwarka in New Delhi has been recognised as the most popular mall in the country in terms of footfall, with V3S East Centre Mall in Delhi and Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai following closely, according to a survey by location AI startup GeoIQ.

The three top malls showed an average daily footfall of 26,212, 24,282 and 23,000 respectively.

The start-up ranked the top 25 malls in India by analysing footfall data for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2025.

The report also discovered a 7% decline in average daily footfall across these malls in the months of April and May, likely owing to the rising temperatures across the country during that time.

GeoIQ leverages aggregated, anonymised geolocation data from mobile devices and applies advanced machine learning to generate accurate footfall and other insights for any store or location across the country.

Looking at city-specific data, the top five malls in Mumbai are Phoenix Marketcity (ranked 3rd), R City Mall (ranked 4th), Viviana Mall (ranked 5th), Seawoods Grand Central (ranked 10th), and High Street Phoenix (ranked 12th).

In Delhi NCR, the top 5 malls include Vegas Mall (ranked 1st), V3S East Centre Mall (ranked 2nd), Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden (ranked 8th), Select Citywalk (ranked 11th), and Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida (ranked 19th).

The top 5 malls outside major metropolitan areas on the list are Elante Mall, Chandigarh (ranked 6th), Phoenix Marketcity, Pune (ranked 7th), Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad (ranked 9th), Palladium Ahmedabad (ranked 15th), and Lulu Mall, Lucknow (ranked 17th).

“We believe retail is going to play a pivotal role in India’s growth vision. From local kirana stores to sprawling shopping malls, India’s retail sector has evolved dramatically,” said Ankita Thakur, co-founder of GeoIQ. “As the only source of footfall data in India, this mall footfall report is the first of many to come as part of our mission of democratising data for retail.”