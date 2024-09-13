Nisara Beauty partners with Purplle Stores for offline expansion

The brand will now be available in around 16 Purplle stores nationwide

New Delhi: City-based luxury perfume brand Nisara plans offline expansion through a strategic partnership with Purplle stores across India, the company said in a release on Friday.

With this launch, the brand will now be available in around 16 stores nationwide, the release added.

“Expanding to offline stores marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. By bringing our products closer to consumers, we aim to enhance their shopping experience and accessibility to our range of clean, high-performing products,” said Tarvinder Pal, chief executive officer (CEO), of Nisara.

“We believe that this strong partnership with the Purplle store will not only strengthen our brand’s footprint but will also enhance the fragrance category range to consumers.”

Nisara offers fragrances for men, women, and unisex preferences. The brand’s presence is expected in cities across high-street markets and malls in NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Founded by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash in 2012, Purplle specializes in beauty and grooming. The company offers 60,000 products from over 1,000 brands. Backed by investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Kedaara, Premji Invest, Sequoia Capital India, JSW Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and Paramark Ventures, Purplle became India’s 102nd unicorn in 2022, according to company’s LinkedIn profile.