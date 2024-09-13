Kerala malls, retailers anticipate strong onam sales despite Wayanad disaster

Malls like Lulu and Forum Malls expect an increase in sales and footfall

New Delhi: Malls and retailers in Kerala are optimistic about a surge in footfall and sales this Onam, despite the subdued official celebrations that were announced by the Government of Kerala due to the recent Wayanad disaster, representatives of malls and brands told IndiaRetailing.

This tragic incident took the lives of over 330 people and over 78 people missing. In light of the Wayanad tragedy, the state government has cancelled all week-long events planned for the Onam celebrations, Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan announced last month. Onam which is one of the biggest festivals in the southern state of India witnesses week-long celebrations that have been a boost to the retail sales of the state as well.

According to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine last year, the retail sector in Kerala witnessed robust sales during the festival season, with the home appliances category growing by almost 200%, garment sales reaching Rs 10,000 crore, and other items like alcohol seeing significant sales numbers.

However, despite the Wayanad disaster, Kerala’s retailers remain confident in the strength of the local market, with thoughtful campaigns, cultural celebrations, and innovative partnerships driving consumer engagement.

The malls across the state are preparing for a busy season with key players like Lulu Malls operated by UAE-based retail conglomerate Lulu Group which operates malls in prominent cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Triprayar, and Forum Mall, Kochi by Bengaluru based real estate company Prestige Group are expecting growth driven by festive demand which generally starts with Onam every year followed by others in North as well.

Lulu Malls anticipates a 9-10% increase in footfall during the Onam season. Shibu Philips, Director, of Lulu Malls India, acknowledged the impact of the Wayanad tragedy but emphasized the importance of supporting local economies.

“While the government has cancelled official Onam festivities, we’ve adapted our celebrations to focus on the local community, especially artists and craftsmen who depend on this season,” said Philips. Lulu’s ‘Orumichonam’ (Onam of togetherness) campaign showcases traditional Kerala art forms like Puli Kali, Shinkari Melam, and Theyyam.

Additionally, Lulu Hypermarkets will offer their sadhyas and host a Payasam Mela featuring a variety of this beloved dessert, along with special promotions on festive items.

Representatives of Lulu have also added on the brands that the malls house. “To celebrate Onam, many retailers are offering special promotions, discounts, and Onam-themed merchandise. Coinciding with the wedding season in Kerala, there’s a surge in demand for festive wear, and our brands are catering to this with exclusive wedding collections and offers. Additionally, several brands are incentivizing customers with rewards and loyalty programs,” added Philips.

Forum Mall Kochi expects a 35% increase in footfall and sales this Onam. The mall, which recently saw a positive trend during the July end-of-season sale, has tailored its offerings to cater to Kerala’s diverse consumer base.

“Forum Kochi is celebrating this Onam with the theme ‘Onna Onnara Onam,’ which means ‘One Heart, One Onam.’ This year, instead of featuring models or actors, our campaign highlights local Keralites, creating a deeper connection with the community,” said Muhammed Ali, chief executive officer (CEO), of Prestige Group.

The forum’s festivities include a stunning display of Claudia (decorative umbrellas), pookalams (flower carpets), and live performances by the popular band Agam.

“Although the celebrations have been more subdued due to the Wayanad disaster, there has been a noticeable surge in personalized and more meaningful shopping experiences,” added Ali.

One of the highlights is a 100-foot tug-of-war presented by Reebok. In addition to these cultural elements. Forum Kochi also emphasizes a blend of tradition and modernity, with Gokul Ootupura offering an authentic Onam Sadhya and retailers like Rare Rabbit and Linen Club introducing exclusive collections. Brands are rolling out special promotions and loyalty programs to cater to the surge in demand for festive wear, particularly with the wedding season coinciding with Onam.

Fashion brand Trends by Reliance has come out with Onam Nalla Onam – Season 3. The company has launched a series of exciting contests and prizes, including cash rewards and gift vouchers worth Rs. 9 lakh, offering customers a unique opportunity to participate and win big, the company website added.

On the eateries side, TAT, a fine dining restaurant is presenting a coastal-themed Onam feast that celebrates Kerala’s culinary traditions with a contemporary twist, a statement by the company said last week.

On the e-commerce front, Amazon India has launched its Onam Store, offering a wide selection of products, including traditional attire, puja essentials, and home decor. Shoppers can avail of exciting discounts across categories like electronics, appliances, and cookware. Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive deals, ultra-fast delivery, and additional benefits, ensuring a convenient and rewarding shopping experience throughout the Onam season, the tech giant said in a press release.

Other than malls, food and fashion brands, Kozhikode-based CDIT retailer has also come out with a campaign called Onam Mass Onam Season 2 with prominent actors from the state like Mohanlal and Manju Warrier as the face of the campaign, details from the company website said. Other CDIT retailers like Kottayam-based Oxygen The Digital Expert have also created a campaign called ‘New-gen Onam’ featuring popular actor Dulquer Salman as the campaign star.

IndiaRetailing has reached out to these companies for a statement on the sales and it will be updated shortly.