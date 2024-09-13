Agilitas Sports secures strategic investment from Spring Marketing Capital

Since its launch in 2023, Agilitas has raised more than Rs 530 crore across two funding rounds led by Convergent Finance LLP, Nexus Venture Partners, and several individual investors

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based athleisure sportswear start-up Agilitas Sports has secured an undisclosed amount as strategic investment from Spring Marketing Capital, according to a company press release on Friday.

“Celebrating a year of strategic collaborations, Agilitas is thrilled about our latest alliance with Spring Marketing Capital,” said Abhishek Ganguly, chief executive officer of Agilitas. “This strategic partnership stands apart because it’s not just about capital infusion; it’s about fostering strong brands from the ground up.”

Although the funding amount has not been disclosed, this partnership will help scale Agilitas into a category-defining leader in the sportswear industry, the company added.

“What truly attracted us to this partnership is Agilitas‘ ambitious vision to achieve something remarkable on both domestic and international stages.,” said Vineet Gupta, founder of Spring Marketing Capital. “Agilitas is uniquely positioned to lead this change, not just by building a brand for India but by creating one that resonates globally.”

Founded in 2023 by former Puma India managing director Ganguly along with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu, Agilitas Sports has already scooped up more than Rs 530 crore across two rounds from a fund managed by Convergent Finance LLP, Nexus Venture Partners and few individual investors.

The company has acquired Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd., a sports footwear manufacturer in India and makes products for brands including Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, and US Polo.

Founded in 2019 by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer, and Gupta, Spring Marketing Capitalo perates funds across growth and early stages. The growth-stage fund, launched in 2020, has made 10 investments, including Purplle, Mosaic Wellness, Niyo, Jar, and Giva. The early-stage fund, launched in 2023, has made five investments, including Hyugalife and Cava, and is backed by investors such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Cipla.