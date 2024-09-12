Register Now
Vermeil jewellery brand Trisu raises pre-seed funding 

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
The funds were raised by All In Capital, JK Tyres, Amaanta Group, and other angel investors 

New Delhi: Gurugram-based jewellery brand Trisu has raised an undisclosed amount as its first pre-seed funding round which was led by early-stage venture capital firm All In Capital. JK Tyres, Amaanta Group, and angel investors Himanshu Aggarwal and Sumer Sethi also participated in the round, a release by the company said on Thursday.

“Our goal is to become the top gold alternative and capture 10% of the everyday gold jewellery market by 2034,” said Saloni Chopra, founder of Trisu.

Founded by Chopra in 2023, Trisu offers gold vermeil jewellery with 18-karat gold plating that is five times thicker than standard gold plating, using silver as the base metal.

Trisu has achieved 24 times growth within eight months of operation. The company aims to generate $1 million (Rs 8 crore) in monthly recurring revenue by 2025 and open ten shops in shops and five exclusive outlets by December 2026. By the end of this year, Trisu plans to expand its presence across all marketplaces, including quick commerce platforms.
