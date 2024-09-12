Vermeil jewellery brand Trisu raises pre-seed funding 

The funds were raised by All In Capital, JK Tyres, Amaanta Group, and other angel investors

New Delhi: Gurugram-based jewellery brand Trisu has raised an undisclosed amount as its first pre-seed funding round which was led by early-stage venture capital firm All In Capital. JK Tyres, Amaanta Group, and angel investors Himanshu Aggarwal and Sumer Sethi also participated in the round, a release by the company said on Thursday.

“Our goal is to become the top gold alternative and capture 10% of the everyday gold jewellery market by 2034,” said Saloni Chopra, founder of Trisu.

Founded by Chopra in 2023, Trisu offers gold vermeil jewellery with 18-karat gold plating that is five times thicker than standard gold plating, using silver as the base metal.