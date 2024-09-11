Walmart Foundation provides $2.78mn grants to promote technology in Indian agriculture

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation

New Delhi: Walmart Foundation has provided three new grants totalling $2.78 million to advance technological innovation in India’s agriculture sector.

With the Walmart Foundation funding, the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), Cornell University in support of the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (TCI) and Precision Development (PxD) collectively aim to reach over 3,00,000 farmers in India, according to a statement.

These grants aim to enhance farmer livelihoods, increase market access and promote sustainable agricultural practices, thereby contributing to the Walmart and Walmart Foundation goal of reaching 1 million smallholder farmers by 2028 across India’s agriculture sector, it added.