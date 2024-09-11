Register Now
Walmart Foundation provides $2.78mn grants to promote technology in Indian agriculture

New Delhi: Walmart Foundation has provided three new grants totalling $2.78 million to advance technological innovation in India’s agriculture sector.

With the Walmart Foundation funding, the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), Cornell University in support of the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (TCI) and Precision Development (PxD) collectively aim to reach over 3,00,000 farmers in India, according to a statement.

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.

These grants aim to enhance farmer livelihoods, increase market access and promote sustainable agricultural practices, thereby contributing to the Walmart and Walmart Foundation goal of reaching 1 million smallholder farmers by 2028 across India’s agriculture sector, it added.

