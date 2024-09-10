Many of our systems are now AI-driven: Zahid Ansari, Forever New

Zahid Ansari, VP – Information & Retail Technology, at Forever New sheds light on the company’s tech journey and discusses the growing influence of AI in every sphere and function

New Delhi: With two decades of experience, Zahid Ansari has consistently driven business transformations by leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies. He has been at the forefront of introducing solutions in the retail sector, working with leading global brands across retail, quick service restaurants (QSR), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and hospitality.

Ansari’s expertise lies in integrating IT and business strategies, and policy. Additionally, Zahid is an ITIL Certified Practitioner and a Microsoft Certified Professional, showcasing his strong foundation in IT service management and technology.

As the VP of Information Technology at Forever New Clothing since November 2021, Ansari drives digital transformation and strategic IT initiatives. Forever New is a global fashion brand established in Melbourne in 2006 by Dipendra and Amanda Goenka. By 2008, the brand began its international expansion, opening its first store outside Australia in South Africa and subsequently extending its reach to New Zealand and India.

In the past two years, Ansari has spearheaded several key implementations at Forever New Clothing, including the integration of RFID for stock reconciliation and omnichannel sales, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered solutions for stock allocations and customer segmentation. These advancements have led to improved inventory utilization, increased sales, and enhanced product availability. Additionally, they have provided deeper insights into customer behaviour, enabling more personalized communication and tailored experiences.

Edited excerpts

How has Forever New’s tech journey been?

The company’s tech journey is ongoing, reflecting the rapid pace of industry transformation. In the past, transformation was seen as a phase—you’d achieve a milestone and then settle. But today, disruptions are constant, transformation, a continuous process. This is a message I’ve consistently conveyed both within our company and at various forums: Transformation must be embedded in your strategy and roadmap, particularly in your IT roadmap. It is no longer a one-time effort but an ongoing commitment to stay ahead.

How has the relevance of technology in retail, particularly in fashion, evolved over the years?

When I started my career, technology was more of a support function—focused on keeping the lights on, ensuring servers were running, and emails were working. It was a background facilitator. Over the years, technology has evolved tremendously and is now central to everything. Today, it is not just about supporting the business; it’s an integral part of the business strategy. Whether it is business planning, marketing, or operations, technology is at the core.

In retail, especially in fashion, technology has become indispensable, though we are still on the journey towards being fully tech-enabled and customer-centric. There is much more to achieve in terms of personalization and customer experience, but technology will continue to drive these advancements.

Who deserves the credit for the evolution of retail technology—customers or retailers?

It is a combination of both. Customers are becoming more demanding, and technology has become far more accessible and affordable. Data is cheaper, and mobile phones are in everyone’s hands, reaching even the masses. Unlike 10-15 years ago, when you had to visit an internet café to get online, technology is now an integral part of everyday life. It is no longer just a buzzword—it is ingrained in how we live, with even kids engaging with it. This widespread adoption is driving the evolution of retail technology, especially in fashion, making it essential to meet these growing expectations.

What cutting-edge technologies are you currently working with, particularly in inventory management and supply chain?

We are leveraging generative AI (GenAI) to enhance our operations, especially in inventory management. Many of our systems are now AI-driven, which allows intelligent allocation of stock to various channels based on demand. This AI-based approach is continuously improving, helping us manage inventory more efficiently and respond to market needs more effectively.

How are you using technology to enhance customer experience and personalization?

We are currently prototyping a generative AI-based product search feature. Unlike traditional keyword-based searches, this technology enables customers to ask questions in a more natural, conversational way. For instance, instead of typing specific keywords, a customer can simply ask, “Where is my delivery?” and receive a precise answer without needing to provide additional details like an order number. This represents a significant upgrade from standard chatbots, offering a more sophisticated and personalized customer experience.

GenAI requires substantial data input and proper analysis. How is it going for you?

We are leveraging our extensive internal database, which includes years of transactional customer records and detailed product data. To implement Gen AI-based product search, we are enhancing this data with relevant metadata, such as keywords like ‘party dresses’ or ‘beachwear.’ This allows for more accurate and contextual search results. For example, if a customer searches for ‘party dresses,’ the system will present curated results, and customers can further refine their search, such as filtering by colour.

We are also applying this to customer service, where customers can ask questions and get precise answers without leaving our ecosystem. Throughout this process, we are ensuring data security. All data remains within our environment, and we do not expose it to external systems, ensuring that it is handled safely and securely.

How are you handling omnichannel integration in terms of customer service, supply chain, inventory, and store interconnection?

We do not view channels separately anymore. In today’s world, it is about creating a seamless experience. Whether online or offline, the journey is interconnected. For example, a customer might browse products in-store but later decide to purchase them online, or vice versa. We are implementing technology to support this fluidity—allowing customers to reserve products online for in-store pickup or return items bought offline through online channels. This approach ensures that regardless of where a customer starts their journey, they have a consistent and convenient experience.

What is your perspective on the evolution of omnichannel retail, especially in fashion?

Omnichannel retail is still evolving, particularly in the fashion industry in India. The pandemic accelerated the need for a cross-channel approach, as businesses had to quickly adapt to survive. Pre-COVID, online and offline strategies were often separate, with online channels being used primarily for discounts and liquidation. But COVID forced us to integrate these channels, leading to a more unified omnichannel strategy. Now, the customer journey can start online and end offline or vice versa, even extending to post-purchase services. While we have made significant strides, there is still more to be done as we continue to enhance and expand these capabilities.

How much do you invest in technology?

Our investment in technology is both substantial and strategic. A significant portion of our annual budget is allocated to maintaining and upgrading existing technology, embracing innovations, and advancing key areas such as omnichannel, integrations, customer experience, in-store technology, and cybersecurity. While the exact amount varies each year, it now accounts for a substantial percentage of our overall expenditure — having grown to 5-6 times what we were spending just three years ago.

What is new in payments?

We are committed to providing a seamless and frictionless payment experience for our customers. Recently, we integrated an additional payment gateway to expand our options, including BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) services and Pay-in-3 EMIs, offering greater flexibility.

We are also keeping pace with the growing trend of contactless payments, as new wearable payment devices like rings, watches, keychains, and accessories gain traction in the market. Since these devices use NFC technology, we are ensuring our payment terminals across stores can accept payments from these innovative devices.

Cash on Delivery (COD) continues to be a key area of focus. We are piloting AI-driven smart COD solutions to address challenges such as fake orders, reduce returns, and minimize non-deliveries. We aim to enhance overall payment efficiency while building customer trust and satisfaction.

Tell us a bit about your employee training initiatives.

We offer a mix of in-house training programs and partnerships with external experts, primarily focusing on soft skills like customer engagement and leadership. Additionally, we provide comprehensive training on the latest technologies we adopt. We are also expanding our training curriculum to include more topics, such as cybersecurity, advanced technology, and AI.

What are three game-changing technologies impacting the retail industry?

AI is transforming areas such as content creation, cataloguing, copywriting, and SEO, with generative AI (GenAI) further enhancing product discovery, support, and personalization. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are also making waves by offering virtual try-ons, product demonstrations, and immersive experiences, both online and offline. Additionally, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is streamlining operations in manufacturing, supply chain, and warehousing, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

Is there anything new on the e-commerce side?

Yes, we are continually innovating in the e-commerce space. Our current focus is on upgrading our platforms to enhance the overall user experience with faster load times, streamlined navigation, and intuitive search capabilities. We are also experimenting with Gen-AI-powered chatbots that assist with product selection and discovery while addressing customer queries.

Our goal is to transform e-commerce from a mere transaction into a truly engaging experience.

When making tech decisions do you rely on gut or technology?

It’s a blend of both. Technology provides us with data-driven insights that help us make informed decisions, but there is still a vital role for human intuition and experience, especially in a creative industry like fashion. We rely on technology for analyzing trends, forecasting demand, and understanding customer behaviour, but we also value the insights that come from our team’s expertise and market knowledge. It is about finding the right balance—using data to guide decisions while also trusting the instincts of our people.